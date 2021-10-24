GPS to contest all 82 seats in Sarawak election - Nanta

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will contest in all 82 constituencies in the next Sarawak state election, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix).

He also said that there were no negotiations on sharing of seats between GPS and Bersatu.

“I would like to stress that no such negotiation has ever been or will be held. In fact, GPS will contest in all 82 seats in the next Sarawak state election.

“Therefore, I would like to correct the wrong message reported by some media outlets (on the negotiation),“ he said in a statement here today.-Bernama