GPS to continue looking after welfare of Sarawakians in Peninsula

KUALA LUMPUR: The welfare and needs of the people of Sarawak who are in peninsula Malaysia remain a priority of the state government, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition government is always concerned about the difficulties of Sarawakians who are working or studying in the peninsula specifically in facing life’s challenges.

He said starting with the implementation of the Movement Control Order in 2020 until today, GPS has not neglected the needs of Sarawakians in the peninsula or abroad.

“To date, 38,106 people comprising 21,214 students and 16,892 members of the public have been assisted covering food aid, accommodation, medical costs, flights and funeral arrangements,” he said.

He said this in his speech at a breaking of fast ‘Sungkei Dengan Primier Abang Jo 2022’ here today.

Also present were Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and several federal Cabinet ministers.