GPS to decide on collaboration with others after GE15: Fadillah

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will only decide to cooperate with any other political coalition to ensure the formation of a stable federal government, after the completion of the 15th General Election (GE15).

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix), said that for now, the focus of GPS is to ensure that the coalition wins big in GE15, to continue the agenda of fighting for Sarawak rights.

“The important thing is that we have told the people of Sarawak that GPS is GPS. We have not yet decided who we will work with. The important thing is that when we form the government later, we will see what the steps and results are after the election,” he said.

Speaking to the media after attending an event with community leaders here today, he said that the decision of Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Tuesday, to field four candidates to contest in Sarawak in GE15 was the coalition’s right.

“That is its (PN) right and when they field candidates it means they will contest against GPS. We will fight, and make sure GPS wins,” added Fadillah, who is also the Senior Works Minister.

GPS, which is a coalition consisting of PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), is a partner of PN in forming the federal government, following the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in February 2020.

On Tuesday, PN chairman, who is also Bersatu president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, named two parliamentary seat incumbents, Datuk Ali Biju and Jugah Muyang, to defend their respective seats in Saratok and Lubok Antu.

In GE14, Ali contested as a PKR candidate and won the Saratok seat with a majority of 989 votes, while Jugah contested as an independent candidate and secured the Lubok Antu seat with a majority of 1,059 votes.

Both of them are now members of Bersatu.

Muhyiddin also named Sarawak Bersatu Information chief, Duke Janteng, to contest the Bintulu parliamentary seat, while another candidate will be announced by PAS to contest the Batang Lupar parliamentary seat. - Bernama