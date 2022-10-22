GPS’ victory crucial to Sarawak’s development

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) victory in the 15th General Election (GE15) is important to ensure the agenda of developing the state can continue to be carried out as planned, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the victory would also prove the solidarity of the people of Sarawak towards the party.

“It is important for GPS to win this GE to show solidarity in Sarawak. Over the past five years, a lot of development has taken place in Sarawak. We want the development to continue, not to be disrupted,“ he told reporters after the launch of the Carsome Checkpoint here today.

He said GPS, comprising PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Sarawak People’s Party (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), would work hard to win all the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak in GE15.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Nov 19 as polling day for GE15, with nomination on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15.

Meanwhile, on the programme today, Uggah, who is Sarawak Deputy Premier, said Carsome’s investment in the state will be able to help achieve initiatives under the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) by offering job opportunities to locals and increasing the state’s revenue.

“Carsome has expressed its intention to build a training centre to expose local workers to the automotive industry. We welcome this kind of investment,“ he said.

The automotive e-commerce platform is expanding its operations to the Land of the Hornbills by building four new checkpoints, namely in Kuching, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu, bringing a total of 49 checkpoints nationwide. - Bernama