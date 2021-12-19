GPS victory shows people tired of politicking — Zahidi

GEORGE TOWN: The resounding win by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th Sarawak state election, coming hot on the heels of the Barisan Nasional (BN) victory in the Melaka election, shows that people are tired of politicking, said Padang Besar Umno division chief, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix).

He said the people had learned that having too many political parties would lead to problems such as a change of government, which would then affect the inflow of foreign investment due to investor distrust.

“We faced problems when the people gave the same amount of support to (various) political parties. This is not good for the country because it will cause a lot of politicking,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Jawi Peranakans of Penang’ exhibition here today.

Referring to the general election (GE), Zahidi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, said the government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Stability and Transformation, effective until next July, to manage the country, improve the economy and cultivate political stability in the country.

“We have invited the opposition, from DAP, PKR and others, so that we can work together and there will be no politicking in the next six months. We focus on the welfare of the people, overcoming the pandemic and improving the economy. Only in July, we can talk about the GE,” he said.

Referring to the Penang Peranakan Festival, held from Dec 17 to 26, Zahidi said it was one of the efforts to increase tourism products and revive the creative arts industry in Penang.

The Penang Peranakan Festival, featuring fashion exhibitions, musical performances, tours, food and Nyonya-themed workshops, is funded by MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd in collaboration with eSolved MSC Sdn Bhd and Joe Sidek Productions. — Bernama