GPS wants stable federal govt after GE15: Abang Jo

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) wants a stable federal government to be formed after the 15th General Election (GE15) so that the administration can efficiently discharge its duties towards the people, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said a strong and stable federal government would enable Malaysia to deal with the economic downturn expected next year.

“I am also worried that the economic condition might worsen due to recession; we must have one (strong government) to overcome the challenges.

“Over here we (GPS government) are all for developing the country and people. We could see that Malaysia faced too many crises in the last term; three prime ministers in one term. We (Sarawak) want a stable government,” he said in the ‘Untukmu Malaysia’ programme aired live on TV1 yesterday.

Abang Johari also said he wished to give free education to all qualified Sarawakians until the highest levels by using the Sovereign Wealth Fund which will be set up later.

“That is my desire because what is happening now is that many of our children could not afford to further their studies due to the high fees. Secondly, they have to apply through the UPU (Unit Pusat Universiti) and are sometimes rejected. Some also did not get the courses they applied for.

“Now our income is good; I will establish a law for setting up the Sovereign Fund as an investment for the future,” he said.

He said the ordinance for establishing the Sovereign Wealth Fund would be tabled at the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly meeting expected to be held next week. - Bernama