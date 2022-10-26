GPS wants to capture Bidayuh-majority seats of Mas Gading, Serian

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is eyeing to wrest the Mas Gading seat and retain Serian, both Bidayuh-majority parliamentary seats, in the 15th general election (GE15).

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said GPS was determined to prove that the coaltion was the best choice for the people in both constituencies.

“We will fight them (opposition) and show that we are better, serving the people with commitment and not just indulging in rhetoric,“ he said.

He told reporters this after attending the 2nd International Conference on Innovative Science and Technology for Research and Education (INNOSTRE) 2022, organised by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak Branch, here today.

Sarawak DAP had announced that Mordi Bimol would be defending the Mas Gading seat for the party while Laerry Jabul would be its candidate in Serian.

Roland said the GPS candidates for the two constituencies would be announced by GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

GPS comprises PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

In GE14, Mordi won Mas Gading with a majority of 3,024 votes while Datuk Seri Richard Riot of SUPP took Serian with a 9,905-vote majority.

Nomination day for GE15 is Nov 5 and polling is on Nov 19. - Bernama