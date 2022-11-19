GPS wins five seats in Sarawak, BN takes Beaufort

KUALA LUMPUR: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secured five parliamentary seats in Sarawak, while Barisan Nasional (BN) won the Beaufort parliamentary seat in Sabah based on the official results issued by the Election Commission (EC) as at 9.45 pm.

The five seats are Igan, Mukah, Lawas, Betong and Batang Sadong.

Deputy Transport Minister who is also the Lawas incumbent MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong defended the seat with a majority of 5,677 votes defeating Baru Bian (Parti Sarawak Bersatu) and Japar Suyut of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib retained the Mukah parliamentary seat with a 15,686-vote majority defeating Abdul Jalil Bujang (PH).

Rodiyah Sapiee won the Batang Sadong parliamentary seat with a majority of 14,893 votes in a straight fight, Dr Richard Rapu @ Aman Begri (Betong) with a majority of 11,302 votes and Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (Igan) with a majority of 14,662 votes.

Beaufort Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Siti Aminah Aching triumphed over five other contenders for the Beaufort parliamentary seat with a 2,518-vote majority. - Bernama