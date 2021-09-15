Grab, KPDNHEP launches ‘Minggu Peniaga Kecil’ to help small F&B businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Minggu Peniaga Kecil’ campaign was officially launched today by Grab Malaysia and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to help local small food and beverage( F&B) businesses to thrive online.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix) said the campaign was part of GrabFood’s Small Business Programme to help small local F&B businesses to adapt to the new normal amidst growing demand for online services.

He said such efforts were in line with the ministry’s goal to help businesses overcome the challenges of the current climate with one of the key visions of KPDNHEP is to ensure a progressive sustainable trade that empowers businesses and benefits consumers.

“With over 98.5 percent of businesses in Malaysia comprising small and medium enterprises (SMEs), we are encouraged to see platforms like Grab supporting small businesses through technology and various efforts implemented such as the ‘Minggu Peniaga Kecil’ promotions.

“The success from Grab’s Minggu Peniaga Kecil pilot has been encouraging as it is an additional means to elevate businesses,” he said when launching the campaign held virtually.

Meanwhile, Grab Malaysia in a statement, said the Minggu Peniaga Kecil promotion in September is expected to benefit almost 39,000 small businesses, while from Sept 24 until 30, Grab users can enjoy a 30 per cent discount for orders above RM20 when using the promo code PENIAGAKECIL.

The statement said that based on the 2021 Food Delivery Industry Overview report, Malaysia recorded the third-highest number of new users to online food delivery services in Southeast Asia. — Bernama