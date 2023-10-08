Grab Malaysia says it will ensure fairness in earnings of partners

KUALA LUMPUR: Grab Malaysia (Grab) said it will continue to ensure fairness and transparency in the earnings of its partners.

Its Managing Director Adelene Foo in a statement today said Grab will also work with the government to improve social protection and ensure provision of upskilling opportunities for it partners, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in an evolving gig economy.

“We are happy to be given the opportunity to dialogue with Prime Minister on Tuesday, (Aug 8) on the future of the gig economy and committed to work alongside the government to set priorities and improve on the quality and protection for our partners,” she said.

Adelene said as a platform, Grab provides flexible work opportunities for a diverse group of driver-and delivery-partners.

She added that while providing flexible earning opportunities, Grab have also invested more in its partners’ welfare and regulatory costs over the years including free insurance coverage, enabling contribution to SOCSO and EPF, upskilling and professional development opportunities, safety initiatives, as well as day-to-day benefits such as fuel and other discounts.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a meeting to obtain first-hand responses from the p-hailing companies on Tuesday said the companies have given their commitment to be more transparent and to study further the views of the riders in the calculation of payment rates for them. -Bernama