Grab Malaysia supports govt’s goal in building future-proof nation

KUALA LUMPUR: Grab Malaysia is committed to building a future-proof nation via three core values, namely prioritising gig economy workers’ social protection and upskilling, addressing the rising cost of living, and empowering micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) for economic growth.

Grab Malaysia managing director Adelene Foo said the commitment to the well-being of their partners has always been their priority, and have consistently invested in the welfare and safety of gig economy workers over the years.

“This is translated into various efforts and benefits, including insurance coverage, contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), safety features and enhancements, as well as day-to-day benefits such as financing support, savings on fuel and daily expenses.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the skills and career development of our partners through initiatives like GrabAcademy and strategic collaborations such as our partnership with DRB-HICOM University,” she said in a statement, in conjunction with the tabling of Budget 2024 yesterday.

Foo said that in alignment with the government’s continued Payung Rahmah initiative, Grab Malaysia has been making efforts to ensure its services cater to all segments of the community, both affordable and accessible through family bundles and features like Saver, a delivery option on GrabFood.

She also said that as a platform that many MSMEs use to gain additional revenue streams, Grab Malaysia is committed to enhancing its capabilities for growth.

“Grab Malaysian plans to continue collaborating with the government and like-minded, industry stakeholders to future-proof the nation,” Foo said. -Bernama