Grab opportunity to be with family during CNY: Chow

GEORGE TOWN: With the Chinese New Year just around the corner, the opportunity is here again to spend time with our family, friends and loved ones, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In conjunction with the Chinese New Year, Chow in a statement today said Penang 2030 vision launched last August is aimed towards a family-focused, green and smart state.

“The keyphrase here is ‘family-focused’ which to me means the importance of achieving harmony, cohesiveness and keeping the flame of passion burning in one’s immediate and extended family,“ said Chow.

Chow said Penang has become a successful state today not because the people are well-educated and industrious or the people have access to highly developed infrastructure, but more importantly Penangites hold steadfastly to family values.

“We truly treasure our loved ones and this impetus that Penangites have in common irrespective of race, religion or creed is what makes Penang ticks and writes her never ending success story until today,“ he said.

Chow also reminded Malaysians to practise moderation in their food and drink consumption and to stay safe always. — Bernama