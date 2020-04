PETALING JAYA: Registrations for birth and death during the movement control order (MCO) can be made up to 90 days after the MCO has ended, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said there will also be no penalty for the late registrations during the MCO.

“People have not been able to do birth and death registrations during the MCO, thus the Home Ministry has decided to offer a grace period,” he said during the daily press briefing on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri also said those who have lost their Identification Card (IC) and need to replace it immediately, can do so by setting an appointment with the National Registration Department.

This is for individuals who need their IC’s when registering for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN).

“If there is no urgency for replacement, please wait after the MCO ends,” he added.