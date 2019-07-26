Grade YA1 constable earns more than grade 19 civil servant: PSD

SEMPORNA: The salary of a Grade YA1 constable is RM300 more than a Grade 19 civil servant, according to Public Service Department director-general Datuk Borhan Dolah.

He said police personnel received a higher remuneration due to security factors.

“The maximum salary of a Grade YA1 constable is RM4,152 while for a Grade 19 civil servant, it is only RM4,003.

“The minimum total emolument of a YA1 policeman is RM2,356 while Grade 19 staff receive RM2,067,“ he said when met by reporters in conjunction with his one-day official visit to this east coast town in Sabah today.

Borhan was commenting on the statement by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador that several allowances received by police personnel such as for housing, hardship, Bayaran Insentif Tugas Am (incentives for public duties) and annual increments were outdated.

He police officers and rank and file personnel received 27 allowances in all based on factors like level of risk, expertise, cost of living, placement, service and duties and additional competencies.

“On Jan 1, 2019, the government approved uniformity in fixed housing allowance for RMP officers and men as well as for all uniformed bodies, with financial implications involving 23,899 officers and men which amounted to RM24,222,720,“ he said.

He added that the government from time to time would do reviews on remuneration of government employees. - Bernama