BUTTERWORTH: A graduate of a public university lost RM7,000 after falling prey to a “Macau Scam” syndicate yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said a woman claiming to be a court officer had contacted the 23–year–old victim, asking him to attend a hearing in Kangar for a hit–and–run case and also for money laundering involving RM2.6 million.

He said the victim also received a copy of a so–called warrant of arrest through Whatsapp.

“He then transferred RM7,000 of his savings into two bank accounts that were given to him to change the date of the hearing,” he said.

Noorzainy said the victim lodged a police report after realising that he had been scammed when he was asked to make another payment.

Police are investigating the case, including trying to trace the owners of the two bank accounts, he added. — Bernama