Graduating without convocations this year

PETALING JAYA: Graduates will not get to walk on stage to receive their scrolls this year, but most accept it as a consequence of the ongoing health crisis.

Many whom theSun spoke to yesterday even expressed relief their graduation ceremonies, or convocations have been postponed as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.

At least two universities told theSun they would not hold the convocations this year.

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) registrar Dr Musa Ali said the varsity had already announced in June that its 58th convocation ceremony would also be held next year.

He said the decision was made after consultations with the relevant parties.

Nonetheless, he added the graduation fees already paid by the students would be retained by the university.

Musa said graduates, foreign and locals alike, can also opt to get their scrolls and academic transcripts without having to attend the convocation ceremony.

This would enable the students to produce the necessary documents to secure jobs without having to wait for a full year to get their scrolls.

The annual convocation at SEGi University has been postponed indefinitely. A representative of the institution, who wanted to be known only as Hilmi, said students will be entitled to a full reimbursement of the graduation fees they have paid.

“Students can collect their scrolls from their respective faculties,” he said.

An English Literature and Language Studies graduate from USM, Dorothy Low, was happy to learn she would not have to attend a ceremony just to collect her scroll.

“I have always felt that an influx of people on campus during convocation is an inconvenience for students. I’m glad I won’t be part of this inconvenience this year,” she said.

“It’s like a birthday party. Without it, life goes on.”

On the other hand, her fellow graduate Mohamad Haziq Mohamad Azmi was a little dejected about the postponement.

“This would have been my first convocation ceremony and it means a lot to me as a way to celebrate surviving four years in university,” he said.

However, he accepted that the ceremony had to be postponed given the circumstances.

Software engineering (Software Education) graduate Thillai Lingam from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris said she was relieved her graduation was postponed as the ceremony would pose a huge risk in the form of another cluster.

“If the ceremony was to take place my parents, who are at high risk of contracting the virus, would have to be there. I would rather not take the risk of a possible infection happening,” she said.

