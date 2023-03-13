Graft: Manager at Federal Govt Dept in Terengganu remanded

KUALA TERENGGANU: A manager at a federal government department in Terengganu has been remanded for seven days starting today, to assist in the investigation into a case of receiving bribes.

The remand order against the 44-year-old man until March 19 was issued by Magistrate Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Shukri.

Investigations are being carried out under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

According to MACC sources, the man was suspected of using his position to obtain bribes between RM1,500 and RM6,000 for himself through the procurement of the department’s vehicle repair work between 2019 and 2022.

The suspect was arrested at the Terengganu MACC office yesterday evening when he came to give his statement. - Bernama