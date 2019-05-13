Graft: Remand extended for DBKL senior deputy director

PUTRAJAYA: The five-day remand period of a DBKL senior deputy director and two others held in connection with a bribery case, which ended today, has been extended by another four days.

Meanwhile, a former officer of a minister in the previous government and another man who had been remanded during the same period in connection with the same case were released today by magistrate’s court here.

The two men were released on a bail of RM4,000 with one surety each and ordered to surrender their passports to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The remand order extension and release were issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim after allowing the applications by the MACC.

The five men aged between 41 and 57, were detained by the MACC at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur between midnight and 12.30am on May 9 (early Thursday).

Based on MACC’s initial investigation, the deputy director was alleged to have received RM200,000 from contractors in return for securing jobs to upgrade some infrastructure under his supervision.

An earlier media report stated that the MACC had also found cash of RM1 million in the man’s house in Ukay Perdana, Ampang. — Bernama