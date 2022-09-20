Graft: University director remanded to assist in probe

MALACCA: A director of the facilities management department of a public university here has been remanded for seven days for allegedly accepting bribes.

The man, in his 50s, arrived at the Magistrate’s Court here at about 9 am dressed in orange Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lock-up clothes.

The remand order from today until next Monday (Sept 26) was issued by magistrate Mazana Sinin to assist in the investigation under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

Yesterday, Melaka MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad was reported to have said that the man was arrested at about 3 pm when he was called in for questioning at the Melaka MACC office.

The suspect allegedly received a Honda Accord 2.4 i-vtec worth RM174,500 from a construction company owner in Klang, Selangor, as an inducement to win the open tender worth RM1,654,350. - Bernama