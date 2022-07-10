Grand Aidiladha after two years of moderate celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia celebrated Hari Raya Aidiladha with great joy and gratitude today, after two years of observing the festival on a moderate scale because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mosques and suraus throughout the country were the focus of Muslims, both locals and foreigners, who converged there to perform their prayers and participate in sacrificial rituals.

Worshippers were seen taking precautions against Covid-19 by wearing face masks although physical distancing was no longer required under relaxed standard operating procedures (SOP).

The sacrificial ritual is performed after the Aidiladha prayers on the 10th day of the month of Zulhijjah as well as on the days of Tasyriq which are the 11th, 12th and 13th day of the month.

In Pahang, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah performed the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Kuantan.

In Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, together with other worshippers, performed the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan, which was led by the mosque’s senior assistant director Dr Khalid Isa while Grand Imam Rozimi Zamri delivered a sermon entitled “Berkorban Untuk Kejayaan” (Sacrificing for Success).

In Putrajaya, over 3,000 congregants performed Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin led by Grand Imam Ustaz Nor Azamir Alias. A total of seven cows and one goat will be slaughtered in the sacrificial ritual at the mosque.

In Negeri Sembilan, Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud and Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz performed their Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Diraja Tuanku Munawir, Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah.

In Malacca, Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam joined about 4,000 congregants to perform Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Al-Azim, Bukit Palah, while in KELANTAN, Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V performed the prayers with thousands of congregants at Masjid Muhammadi in Kota Bharu.

In Terengganu, Muslims celebrated Aidiladha with full of joy and the prayers began at 8 am, while the sacrificial rituals started at 9 am at mosques, suraus, open areas, private slaughterhouses and homes.

Terengganu Department of Veterinary Services director Dr Anun Man said a total of 6,383 slaughter permits and 5,509 animal transfer permits were issued for Aidiladha this year.

Hari Raya Aidiladha was also celebrated in a lively atmosphere at mosques and suraus in Johor, Selangor, Perak, Perlis and Penang with the presence of the public and state leaders to perform the special prayers and participate in sacrificial rituals.

At Masjid Jamek Hashim Yahaya, Georgetown, Penang, a total of 19 cows, including a gigantic ‘Sado’ cow weighing over one tonne and 30 goats will be slaughtered today.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, Muslims in the state were reminded to display the true spirit of sacrifice by helping to ease the burden of the needy, in the wake of the recent floods that hit Baling which affected 1,490 residents and claimed three lives.

According to the Malaysian Highway Authority, traffic flow on several major highways and toll plazas was reported to be smooth and under control on the first day of Aidiladha. — Bernama