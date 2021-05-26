Grandaunt arrested to assist probe into grandniece’s drowning

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have detained a woman to facilitate the investigation into the death of an 18-month-old baby girl under her care who died of alleged drowning in an incident in Taman Seri Juru, here, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief, ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the 52-year-old woman was arrested at 10pm at her house after police received a report on the incident from Seberang Jaya Hospital.

“According to the hospital, the medical team treated a baby girl brought in by an ambulance and she was confirmed dead at 1pm yesterday.

“The autopsy at 4pm revealed the cause of death was drowning following which, police conducted further investigation on the babysitter, who is her grandaunt,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

“The initial investigation revealed that the drowning incident happened in the ground floor bathroom while the babysitter’s 16-year-old daughter was also at home,” he said, adding that the babysitter said the baby was unwell and vomiting before her daughter contacted an ambulance to take the baby to hospital.

“The babysitter’s daughter claimed to have seen her mother carrying the unconscious baby before she contacted the ambulance,” he said.

Shafee said the woman was being remanded and the case investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama