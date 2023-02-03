Grandmother charged with negligence that caused grandson’s death

PETALING JAYA: A grandmother pleaded not guilty to causing her grandson’s death last week due to negligience today.

NST reported that 39-year-old trader Nooriza Samsudin had disputed the charges against her after being read to her before the Sessions Court judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi.

The grandmother was charged with negligence that caused the two year old to die from heat stroke after leaving him in a car near Jalan Gombak in Kuala Lumpur between 12.30pm to 2.30 pm.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or 20 years’ imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Deputy public prosecutor Khaliq Nazeri had proposed a RM15,000 bail for the defendant but her lawyer Triperjit Singh pled for a lowered bail of rm5,000.

The court has set the accused’s bail at RM5,000 and the re-mention on April 20.