Grandmother, two grandsons killed in Sri Aman crash

KUCHING: A 70-year-old woman and her two grandsons were killed in an accident involving three vehicles at Jalan Sri Aman-Kuching, about 190 km from here yesterday.

Manyi Nyubong and her grandsons, Dexster Unggang Yong, 9 and Macthilda Churai Yong, 5 were pronounced dead after being found pinned in the car they were travelling in after it was hit by two lorries in the tragedy at about 2pm.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said tonight, the 36-year-old driver of the car and a woman passenger, 30, as well as a baby, one year and eleven months old were seriously injured in the crash.

Both lorry drivers involved were however unhurt.

“Initial information found one of the lorries which was on its way to Sri Aman suddenly lost control and veered into the opposite lane to collide with the car while a lorry behind the car could not stop on time, rammed into the vehicle,” he said.

The injured victims were taken to Sri Aman Hospital for treatment while the remains of the dead victims were sent to the hospital for post-mortem. - Bernama