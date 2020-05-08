Granny found killed infront of her house

PASIR PUTEH: A senior citizen, believed to be a robbery victim, was found sprawled with two stab wounds on the chest in front of her house in Kampung Tok Khamis here yesterday.

Pasir Puteh district police chief DSP Mohd Azmir Damiri told reporters that the victim, identified as Azizah Mohamed, 82, was found by a relative at about 6.10pm.

“The victim was believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object and her necklace is missing,” he said when met at the Tengku Anis Hospital here, where the body was sent for post mortem.

He said the victim’s daughter, who is a person with disability, was in the house when the alleged robbery took place. - Bernama