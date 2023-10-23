Grant aims to help school cooperatives generate income

KEPALA BATAS: Students need to be exposed to entrepreneurship knowledge to help unearth talent and hone their interests so that they will venture into that field, said Penang Malaysia Co-operative Societies Commission (SKM) director Norlelah Samsudin.

She said that as an encouragement, the SKM also received the backing of the state government, which introduced the Penang 2030 COOP Grant for the use of cooperatives.

She said a total of RM450,000 in the form of grants had been distributed to 23 cooperatives so far, with 14 of them being school cooperatives, and each receiving RM10,000 as an incentive to generate income.

“Their involvement in the field of entrepreneurship through this cooperative is just a start... we are equipping them with the necessary knowledge and providing them with encouragement by giving them the allocations.

“We want them to take what they have learned and take it to a higher level,” she said when met at the Young Entrepreneurs Strive For Success (YESS) 2023 programme at the Bertam Resort here.

The closing ceremony was officiated by state Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he was proud of the achievement of Penang’s school cooperatives, which recorded the highest number of participation in the YESS programme this year, with 26 teams competing compared to other schools nationwide.

He hoped those chosen to represent the state would be able to bring glory to the school cooperative at the national level.

“The state government recognises the importance of skilled human capital and entrepreneurship in propelling economic growth and development.

“As such, programmes like these are very good at unearthing talent and individual potential to meet the country’s aspirations in line with the mission of the Education Ministry,” he said. - Bernama