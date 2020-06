PUTRAJAYA: In a bid to restore parents’ confidence to send their children back to childcare centres (taska), the government will provide a grant to centre operators to implement and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been set.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the government would also provide e-vouchers for those who ordered child-minders’ services online.

“In addition, individual income tax incentives will also be given for fees paid to childcare centres and kindergartens up to RM3,000.

“This matter will be monitored by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development as well as the Inland Revenue Board,” he said when announcing the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) live over national radio and television today.

The government introduced Penjana, themed ‘Building the Economy Together’, as a short-term measure, covering 40 initiatives worth RM35 billion, to develop and revitalise the national economy.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said more online services would be provided to continue to encourage digitalisation in the government service delivery system towards the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

The Prime Minister said this included stamp assessment and stamp duties, checking and claiming unclaimed money from Oct 1 and online interviews for government scholarship applications.

“With regard to this, I urge more agencies and ministries to accelerate digitalisation and automation efforts,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the government has agreed to extend and streamline the operating hours at all Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) nationwide effective July 1.

“I have noted that the public still hope that government services will operate after office hours to facilitate dealings with government agencies,” he said. — Bernama