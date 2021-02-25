‘Grant UNHCR access to detention centres’

PETALING JAYA: It is important for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) be granted access to all detention centres in determining asylum-seekers and refugees, said activists.

In making the call, Amnesty International Malaysia (AIM) and Asylum Access Malaysia (AAM) said this will prevent individuals from being deported.

They were referring to 1,086 individuals sent back to their homeland on Myanmar navy ships on Tuesday.

The individuals were part of the 1,200 people which AIM and AAM had filed a joint judicial review on Tuesday.

“We know people on the (deported) list are under asylum,” AIM executive director Katrina Jorene Maliamauv said in a virtual news conference yesterday.

“They said no UNHCR holders were deported.

“The entire process of deportation is one shrouded in secrecy. It is entirely opaque.”

AAM executive director Tham Hui Ying said the UNHCR has been denied access to Malaysia’s immigration detention centres since August 2019.

UNHCR was denied access to the 1,200 people on the deportation list to evaluate the risks they face, she said.

“Deportations that violate the principle of non-refoulement must never occur again,” Tham said.

“The government must immediately grant access to UNHCR to verify asylum claims among the detainees.”

Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud reiterated that the ones deported were not refugees or asylum-seekers.

“We deported illegal immigrants,” he told theSun.

Asked if there would be more deportations of the Myanmar community, he replied: “Yes.”

He declined to comment on claims that the exercise would involve 3,000 people.

Myanmar Muslim Refugees Community founder Thu Zar Moung questioned the Immigration Department’s move in light of the High Court’s decision for an interim stay order to halt the deportation on Tuesday. “I’m surprised they were deported despite the court’s order,” she said.

Alliance of Chin Refugees coordinator James Bawi Thang Bik also expressed disappointment. “We can’t do anything now because they have been returned.”