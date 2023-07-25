Graphic designer charged with murdering girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: A graphic designer was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today, for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old girlfriend earlier this month.

Sean Edward Kenneth Quinn, 30, merely nodded after the charge was read out to him in Bahasa Malaysia before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The accused is charged with causing the death of Nurin Najmina Mohd Radzuan at a condominium unit in Jalan Damansara here, at 3 am on July 12, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Sept 25 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Sareeka Balakrishnan appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Vivek Sukumaran.-Bernama