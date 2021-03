KUALA LUMPUR: Umno’s decision to notify Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that it will no longer cooperate with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the 15th General Election (15th GE) was made after taking into account the views of the grassroots.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix), in a statement today, said the decision was made after careful consideration and after weighing the pros and cons of the party’s inclusion in the government while the people were facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A special meeting between Umno, Bersatu and PAS represented by the top five leaders from each party was held on Feb 15.

“During the meeting, the prime minister cum Bersatu president asked Umno to make a clear stand on its position with regard to cooperation with the party before any seat distribution negotiations can continue to face the 15th GE,“ he said.

Ahmad said following this, Umno’s Supreme Council met on Feb 19 to discuss the matter further, before unanimously agreeing for Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to notify the party’s decision (to cease cooperation) via a letter.

However, Umno was of the opinion that its current position within the Perikatan Nasional government can continue until Parliament is dissolved, he said.

Ahmad said right from the beginning, Umno had always stood firm with its stand that any form of political cooperation and unity within a coalition must be long-standing and effective based on honesty and sincerity to safeguard the people’s wellbeing. — Bernama