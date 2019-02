PUTRAJAYA: The recent grazing of two vessels happened in waters disputed by Malaysia and Singapore, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

The Malaysian vessel Polaris had grazed a Greece-registered bulk carrier Piraeus on Feb 9.

“Our officials and the National Security Council (NSC) are working on it because Malaysia claims it happened in our line, Singapore claims it happened in their line.

“Why are there different claims? Because it happened in the disputed area and that is why we want to solve this issue, to be as clear as possible,” he told reporters after attending a meeting with International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking at Wisma Putra here.

Saifuddin said Malaysia and Singapore had a positive discussion on the matter, and he was confident it could be resolved amicably. — Bernama