Great chance of winning Rantau with strong Indian support: Zuraida

SEREMBAN: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin is confident that with the Indian community’s strong support for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr S. Streram in the Rantau state by-election, PH has a great chance of winning.

The Housing and Local Government Minister, said voters in Rantau must see that victory goes to the PH candidate to ensure smooth governance and the people’s wellbeing are taken care of.

“Although this is just a state by-election, we must take it seriously as it concerns your future ... if the Indian community give their full support I am sure our candidate will win,” she said in her speech during a Hi-tea programme at Taman Kelab Tuanku here yesterday.

“Vote for a candidate representing PH. As the PH coalition has formed the state and federal governments, the people here would have a representative who will be able to play his roles effectively and serve the people better,“ she added.

The Rantau state constituency has 20,926 registered voters comprising 20,804 ordinary voters, 118 early voters and four absentee voters.

The Rantau by-election is the seventh by-election since GE14, the others being for the Sungai Kandis state seat (on Aug 4 last year); Balakong and Seri Setia state seats (Sept 8 last year); Port Dickson parliamentary seat (Oct 13 last year); Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat (Jan 26) and Semenyih state seat (March 2). — Bernama