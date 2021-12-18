Great generation starts at home with father’s role as a leader -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said to produce a great generation to bring the country to greater heights and shape the world should ideally start from home with the father’s role as a leader.

As such, he said, men should avoid being ‘a less involved father at home’ by playing a more active role at home.

“Many people dream of becoming a father, but let us not be a father who only gives money without giving the best education to our children.

“For the Muslim families, we need to refer to the Quran and Hadith on the role of a father to inculcate noble values ​​in the family.

“These noble values will help to build a prosperous family that will grow to respect both similarities and differences in others,” he said in his speech when opening the 2nd World #QuranConvention today.

The programme, with the topic “Fatherless Homes’, Rumah Tanpa Ayah, #AdaBagaiTiada, #TiadaBagaiAda”, emphasises the importance of a father figure as a leader to bring the family to heaven based on the teachings of the Quran.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the two-day convention on the topic of fatherhood would be a momentum of change in producing fathers who are able to play a role in building a good family for the building of a prosperous country.

“I call on all members of society, family-related agencies, fathers and future fathers in all organisations and various institutions, to take advantage of this convention to obtain guidance, based on the Quran, to produce a Quranic Based Family as a model of a Muslim family,” he added.

-Bernama