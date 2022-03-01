Greater accessibility creates better outlook for PwDs - Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: Greater accessibility for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) will help create independence, social integration and the opportunity for independent living within the community besides improving their quality of life, said OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

She said all aspects of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the special needs of vulnerable and disadvantaged groups, must be respected in the nation moving forward as a more inclusive Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

“In an accessible Keluarga Malaysia, people can care for themselves and live independently. This will support active ageing, thus reducing the burden of cost for special care, which will benefit all levels of society,“ she said during the launch of an accessible vending machine at the KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital here.

ATLAS Vending, in collaboration with OKU Sentral, launched its first series of accessible vending machines to cater to the needs of PwDs with KPJ Healthcare Berhad as an exclusive hospital partner in conjunction with International Wheelchair Day.

“I hope hospitals or other service centres have such accessibility to assist the differently abled,“ said Ras Adiba, who is also the chairman of Bernama.

OKU Sentral was selected as a fellow collaborator in providing advice and reviewing the machines to ensure that they cater to the special needs of PwDs.

Special features on the machines include buttons positioned 60 cm and 95 cm from ground level, a 26-cm coin tray instead of an ordinary coin slot and a dispensing tray that is about 60 cm from ground level, as approved by OKU Sentral.

The accessible vending machine is now available at selected KPJ Hospitals as well as at Bengkel Daya Klang and Pusat Latihan Perindustrian dan Pemulihan, Bangi, which are training facilities for PwDs. — Bernama