Green Jobs Portal to achieve target of 200,000 jobs by 2030

PUTRAJAYA: The Green Jobs Portal, launched today, is a proactive measure taken by the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) to achieve the target of providing more than 200,000 green jobs by 2030.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said the target was contained in the Green Technology Master Plan launched on Oct 12, 2017.

“The development of this portal is to provide a platform for the green job market in Malaysia in supporting the growth of the local green industry.

“This includes identifying the supply and demand of green jobs in the local industries and becoming the main data centre for green jobs information in Malaysia,“ he said at a press conference after launching the portal developed by Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), here, today.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) defines green job as employment that contributes towards environmental protection and conservation in the traditional sectors such as manufacturing and construction or in the green sector that includes renewable energy and energy efficiency.

To date, Tuan Ibrahim said the portal involved 400 registered green companies and 293 active job seekers.

He said the portal has been upgraded to be more user-friendly with more new green job categories as well as providing direct access to the MGTC portal to find the latest activities related to green skills.

MGTC chief executive officer, Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor hopes that this collaboration with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), Malaysian Association of Energy Service Companies (MAESCO) and SME Association (SMEA) will make a big impact on the future growth of the country’s green economy.

He said the companies involved would spread the word about the Green Jobs Portal to the industry and promote green jobs to job seekers.

“This MoU is very important for the purpose of promoting green jobs and increasing community participation in the green industry in Malaysia. This kind of joint venture is believed to be able to boost development of the green economy as well as to preserve nature,“ he added. — Bernama