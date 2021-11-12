Green plot near city centre allows community members to plant vegetables, mingle and relax

IN a little enclave not far from the Kuala Lumpur city centre, there is a hive of activity daily.

Armed with hoes, watering cans and shears, several individuals are busy planting, weeding and watering a vegetable patch.

Within the same compound, others are collecting and sorting out old items to be reused or recycled.

This little gem is the Tzu Chi Taman Desa Recycle Collection Centre, a humble environmental resource centre complete with its own backyard garden.

The exterior is nothing impressive but within the fenced up compound is a community-empowered memory bank of thousands of stories and lasting impressions as well as a green haven for local residents.

Francis Tan, a 58-year-old volunteer who serves as the station master of the recycling centre, said it has attracted everyone from students, police officers and retirees to those who wish to seek solace from the stress of being cooped up at home by the Covid-19 lockdown.

In fact, it was the pandemic that had prompted Tan and fellow volunteers from Tzu Chi, a Buddhist relief organisation, to create the little refuge for city folk.

“It was during the lockdown in August last year when we hit upon the idea of starting a backyard garden,” Tan told theSun.

He recounted that many who first viewed the muddy landscape thought the project was doomed to fail, but thanks to the interest of the local community, the effort quickly bore fruit.

Today, the garden has become a source of a variety of vegetables. Every volunteer plants what he fancies, making the garden a hodgepodge of local greens.

“We reap what we sow and the extras are donated to the local community here,” Tan said.

But for many of the regulars, the garden serves as more than just a source of food.

For 65-year-old former bank employee Agatha Saw and her husband, it has become a place for them to escape the stress of city life.

Saw said she discovered the garden one day while walking home to her condominium nearby after a trip out for groceries.

“I was amazed by the friendly vibes that exuded from the volunteers and participants. Now, it has become a place where my husband and I go to when we need to get a break.

“Living in a high-rise does not give us many options. There is no room for gardening, so this is just great for us,” she said, adding that the gardening activities have become a daily exercise routine for them.

Tan said many people, particularly retirees, have found the centre an ideal escape from being cooped up in their apartments because of the lockdown.

“They have made new friends and are exchanging knowledge about gardening and other matters. They have found a purpose in life again, and that is liberating.”

One cannot help but find a sense of peace just by strolling between plots of vegetables. Tan said each participant would use their own resources and ingenuity to get their individual plots of greens to thrive.

The centre also doubles up as a collection centre for used items that can be reused or recycled as well as an education centre for those who want to learn more about gardening.

Tan’s wife, who serves as the coordinator, ensures that the place is properly maintained and there is enough room for all.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The land has been acquired by a property developer and earmarked for a new project.

“We will have to relocate soon. It is sad to see that all our efforts will go to waste,” Tan lamented.

The group is hoping to find an alternative site with the help of Kuala Lumpur City Hall to ensure that the participants can continue with their activities.