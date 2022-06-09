Green way to prevent floods

PETALING JAYA: While technological options are great for flood mitigation, the government should look into nature-based solutions to create climate change resilient cities in our country.

This is especially so in view of the fact that another flash flood hit Kuala Lumpur in May, damaging major roads such as Jalan Ampang and Jalan Dang Wangi.

It was the third time Kuala Lumpur experienced flooding this year, following incidents in March and April.

Climate change mitigation movement Kolektif Iklim advocacy director Aidil Iman Aidid proposed that to combat floods, a “sponge city” be developed as a solution since it has a green infrastructure to filtrate, absorb, store and even purify surface waters.

He was commenting on a recent statement by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah that there was a possibility of a high capacity groundwater storage tunnel being built in the Klang Valley to mitigate flash floods.

Aidil Iman said instead of depending on draining floodwaters, sponge cities mimic an artificial wetlands system that allows excess water to flow naturally through vegetation and biodiversity.

“Sponge cities are urban areas with rich natural spaces such as trees, lakes and parks or other good designs that are intended to absorb rain and minimise flooding. Not only do sponge cities mitigate floods, they are also great for urban biodiversity as well as creating public access to green spaces.

“I do not support an expansion of concrete solutions because I think we should focus on fixing Malaysia’s current obsession with seeing development at the cost of environmental destruction,” he told theSun.

Aidil Iman said nature-based solutions have a spillover effect while being at the forefront of disaster risk reduction, adding that this includes biodiversity conservation, carbon removal and community engagement.

“For example, Chulalongkorn Park in Bangkok keeps the city safe from floods. The park can hold almost one million gallons of water during severe flooding. It also reduces the urban heat island effect.

“Putrajaya is also a great example of a sponge city. There is also great potential in Kuala Lumpur’s River of Life, where it is mostly concrete and steel.

“Abandoned areas, if properly and sustainably planned, provide an opportunity for afforestation efforts too,” he said, adding that the government should focus on gazetting retention ponds in the Klang Valley to prevent development projects in such areas.

Mahadi said Aidil Iman’s proposal needed to be studied due to a shortage of space and the possible involvement of land acquisition.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has imposed conditions on housing developers to provide more permeable spaces, including pavements, as water retention areas before flowing into the drains and rivers.

“We will push the idea of nature-based solutions as it complies with the Kuala Lumpur Low Carbon Society Blueprint 2030 and Kuala Lumpur Climate Action Plan 2050.”

Mahadi said the underground water storage project that DBKL had proposed was to store rainwater.

“This underground storage would serve to avoid water overflowing from rivers in central Kuala Lumpur.

“It is different from the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel, which has two components – a storm water tunnel and a motorway tunnel. It solves the problem of flash floods in Kuala Lumpur and reduces traffic congestion in the city.”

Mahadi added that a feasibility study would be conducted soon to determine the proper size and location for an underground water storage project.