Greening Malaysia: Sarawak leads 100 million tree-planting campaign

MIRI: Sarawak is leading the 100 million tree-planting campaign under the Greening Malaysia programme, having planted a total of 6,791,146 trees since its launch early this year.

Sarawak Forestry director Datuk Hamden Mohammad said the state had in fact launched its own tree planting programme in 2019, with 10.4 million trees planted last year.

“Based on this record, I am confident we can plant 35 million trees in Sarawak to achieve the mission of 100 million trees, even during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at the launch of the Le Tour de Restoration here today.

Based on the website at www.100jutapokok.gov.my, Sabah is at second place with having planted 4,061,492 trees, followed by Kelantan (1,894,487 trees), Perak (1,863,029 trees) and Pahang (1,420,848 trees).

The five-year Greening Malaysia programme is aimed at raising awareness of all parties on the importance of green areas and forests for the well-being and quality of life of the people, as well as efforts to preserve the country’s ecosystem and biodiversity. — Bernama