Greens back in the market

PETALING JAYA: Consumers in urban areas can expect to get a regular supply of vegetables again starting today. Prices will also return to a more reasonable level as supply from Cameron Highlands increases.

This has been made possible under revised standard operating procedures (SOP) that will allow resumption of agricultural activities, from harvesting to transporting to the markets.

Cameron Highlands Malay Farmers Association president Datuk Syed Abdul Rahman Syed Abdul Rashid told theSun the authorities have given an assurance that such activities will be allowed without interference in Kampung Raja, Kampung Blue Valley and Lojing, the nerve centre of vegetable production in the highlands.

When contacted yesterday, Cameron Highlands Agricultural Entrepreneurs Association president Tan Wei Wun said farmers were just waiting for the official go-ahead from the National Security Council (NSC).

The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) that was imposed on June 1 had put a halt to the supply of greens from Camerons.

Farmers had been forced to discard up to 40% of the 560 tonnes of vegetables harvested each day. In the lowlands, the shortage has raised prices by up to 10 times for certain vegetables.

Syed Abdul Rahman said the relaxation was announced at a meeting with representatives from the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, police, NSC and the Health Ministry.

However, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said in a statement issued last Wednesday that his ministry had already told farmers to go ahead with their activities pending the green light from NSC.

Syed Abdul Rahman said the farmers took note of all that has been highlighted in the media and added: “Hopefully, there will not be any hiccups.”

“Under the new SOP, farmers in the affected areas will be allowed to conduct loading and unloading activities,” he said.

“Once we receive the order in black and white, the farmers will be able to harvest their vegetables and send them to the markets,” he added.

“I would like to thank the relevant authorities for their understanding and cooperation.”

About 500 farmers and 80 florists in Cameron Highlands had been affected by the imposition of the EMCO.

Kampung Raja and Kampung Blue Valley account for 180 metric tonnes, or 32%, of the daily production and Lojing produces the remaining 68%, or 380 metric tonnes.

Tan said the floral industry alone had incurred losses of up to RM500 million since the EMCO was imposed.

“Unlike factories, we are dealing with perishable products. Once harvested, the vegetables last only two to three days.”

He said the SOP should be tailored to suit conditions in Cameron Highlands where many people depend on farming for the livelihood.

“Vegetables, like any plant, do not stop growing. You need to harvest them on a daily basis and the care taken to ensure they grow is intensive,” Tan added.

“Given that the vegetables will continue to grow and mature, they need to be harvested whatever the conditions. Since we have not been allowed to transport the vegetables to the markets, we had to destroy the crops and then start all over again.”

Tan said with the relaxation of the SOP, farmers have returned to their plots to start working on the logistics of transporting their harvests to the market.

“However, we have not gone full force yet since we are still waiting for the official word from the NSC,” he added.