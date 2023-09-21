Greentech, Felda sign MoU to build waste management plant in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: Greentech Axis Bhd and the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an integrated waste management plant.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan witnessed the MoU signing event.

Greentech, in a statement today, said the initiative is the company’s commitment to the United Nations’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainable development goals.

The pilot project will be implemented in one of the Felda schemes in Johor and it will be the first integrated method undertaken by Greentech to deal sustainably with issues related to solid waste and wastewater management.

The facility will be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions via an effective waste separation system to further fight climate change, Greentech said. -Bernama