Grocery store offers food aid to poor

PETALING JAYA: A grocery store called “MyKampung FreshMart” in Section 24, Shah Alam, has been offering food aid to about 300 people monthly since it opened last June.

Firdaus Wong Wai Hung, who is president and founder of non-profit organisation Multiracial Reverted Muslims (MRM), runs the store.

He came up with the idea of setting up a food bank corner in the store so that those in need of help could come and pick up essential items for free, regardless of their race and religion. The items include rice, cooking oil, milk, bread and eggs.

A spokesman told theSun yesterday that between RM50,000 and RM100,000 is channelled to the food bank and other community programmes monthly.

While other businesses are striving to make a profit, MyKampung FreshMart is helping the poor by providing food to those whose livelihoods have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People from all walks of life have come to our shop to get essential items for free, and there are also many single mothers among the recipients,” Firdaus said.

“There are plenty of stories we have heard from our food bank recipients, and some of them are disabled and cancer survivors.

“But we can only listen to their struggles and provide the necessary help we can,” he said.

He said there were many kind-hearted people who came forward to donate food.

“It is heartwarming to see many donating for a good cause.

“MRM will be opening a few more shops, with a food bank in each store, across the Klang Valley.”

“Those in need of help can visit our website at www.mrmcare.com,” he added.