Grocery trader found selling subsidised cooking oil at RM3.50 a packet

MALACCA: A grocery trader faces a fine of up to RM1 million after being found selling subsidised cooking oil at RM3.50 per packet compared to the original price of RM2.50.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ (KPDNHEP) Melaka office director Norena Jaafar said in the raid carried out at about 11 am today, the trader in his 40s was also detected giving priority to food traders to purchase the subsidised packets over consumers.

She said action would be taken against the shopkeeper under Section 22 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which provided for a fine of up to RM1 million or imprisonment not exceeding three years for individuals while for establishments or corporations, the fine was up to RM2 million.

“When the raid was carried out, one of our KPDNHEP officers disguised as a customer in civilian clothes to buy the packet of cooking oil and at that time, there was only one packet left.

“The oil was sold at RM3.50 per pack while the price set by the government is RM2.50 per pack and can only be sold to ordinary consumers, not to food traders,“ she said in a statement.

Norena said the premises was among 14 shops raided following complaints and feedback from consumers over the difficulty in obtaining one-kg packets of subsidised cooking oil in their area.

She said each consumer was only allowed to buy three packets of cooking oil, and traders or retailers had to ensure that the set limit was adhered to.

Members of the public with information or complaints can channel them to KPDNHEP Melaka via its general line (06-234 5822), email (e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my), WhatsApp (019- 279 4317) or head to the KPDNHEP Melaka Office in Ayer Keroh. — Bernama