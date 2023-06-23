Grooming B40, refugees to be independent

KUALA LUMPUR: Concerned over unemployment issues and poverty in Malaysia, hairdresser Nedda Bakhtiary decided to help by providing free hairdressing courses to the B40 group and refugees to equip them with skills to earn a living.

“I often hear about giving food aid or donations to them. But these are not permanent solutions. So, I thought about my position in the professional hairdressing industry and what I could offer them.

“In the end, I decided to teach them my skills in hopes that they could get career opportunities or even start their own business. It would be a foundation for them to build a better life for themselves.”

Nedda, who is a director of Prettify Dot Com Sdn Bhd, said once they learnt the skills, they could set up small hairdressing businesses and regardless of what prices they charge, it would still be a self-sustaining income.

The initiative is not the first charity service offered by Nedda as in 2020, she offered frontline workers free hair care and grooming services.

She estimates she has provided free haircuts, colouring and hair treatment to more than 1,000 frontline workers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Nedda noticed many people lost their jobs, faced financial issues and were struggling to pay their bills.

“The economy suffered, with many people being laid off. They found it hard to survive and today, there are still many who are living in poverty.

“The B40 and refugee communities, who have little to no education, are in a worse position and find it difficult to forge a career path that can support them in the long run,” she said, adding that many women who worked in hotel management and airlines became jobless and were unable to visit hairdressing salons as frequently as they used to.

According to the Statistics Department, the unemployment rate was at 3.5% as of April this year, which involved 586,900 people.

Data from the 2019 Household Income, Expenditure and Basic Amenities Survey also shows that 40%, or 2.91 million households, were in the B40 group.

Nedda said this is among the reasons she is undertaking the initiative to help the B40 and refugee communities, while inspiring other salons to follow suit.

“What I did in 2020 created a positive impact and I hope the industry follows suit to help these communities. I only wish the people who come for my hairdressing courses are serious in learning skills that can help them to support themselves.”

The course includes the use of products such as hairstyling gel, hair dye and bleach, the costs of which will also be borne by Nedda.

“The products that will be used during my courses will be given free. All the participants need is a willingness to learn and absorb the knowledge.”

Nedda said her courses started on June 1 and will run until December. It is being held at Prettify Dot Com in Sungei Wang Plaza.

For enquiries, Nedda can be reached at 017-3942 545.