Groundwater, alternative solution to water shortage in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Underground water is seen as the best alternative to overcome the problem of water supply shortage in Kedah.

State Public Works, Water Supply and Resources and Energy Committee chairman Datuk Suraya Yaacob said the Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) has suggested the state government used groundwater as an alternative source.

“As a short-term move to resolve the water supply issue in Kedah, JMG had constructed tubewells at several locations in 2020 among them in Jerlun, Baling and Sik as well as at the water treatment plants in Merbok, Tupah and Gurun.

“A total of 21 tubewells under the Clean Water Project from 2011 to 2020 and nine tubewells under the Groundwater Reserve Project from 2017 to 2020 were dug,” she said during question time at the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

She was replying to a supplementary question by Hanif Ghazali (PN-Tanjung Dawai) and Mohamad Yusof Zakaria (PN-Kuala Nerang) who wanted know whether the government proposed to look at underground water sources as an alternative to overcome water supply problems in the state.

Suraya said for the long-term, JMG is conducting a National Groundwater Mapping and Development Project 2021-2025 (Kedah)

According to her, among the objectives of the project, is to carry out a comprehensive hydrogeological mapping in Kedah to evaluate and verify potential groundwater sources to be dug as well area. — Bernama