PETALING JAYA: A group of consisting of activists and academics incuding the likes of Siti Kasim, Sevan Doraisamy, Tajuddin Rasdi and Terence Gomez have called for a snap election that would allow the Rakyat to give a fresh mandate to leaders, amidst a flurry of activities yesterday that sparked speculation of a possible political realignment.

“We the People are concerned that some politicians think that they own this country and can do whatever they wish without the legal and moral mandate of the Rakyat,“ read statement from the group.

“The Rakyat will not cooperate with any backdoor government formed out of the selfish self preservation agenda of certain MPs. If PH has failed, then the Rakyat demand a fresh mandate. The YDPT Agong should consider this position and concern of the Rakyat.”

Appealing further to the Yang DiPertuan Agong, the group suggested the Ruler should take into account the fact that the Rakyat would be better served with a fresh mandate.

Below are the signatories of the statement:

1. Professor Tajuddin Rasdi

2. Professor Terence Gomez

3. Datuk Dr Johan Arriffin Samad

4. Dr KJ John

5. Dr. Lim Teck Ghee

6. Siti Kasim

7. Hussein Abdul Hamid aka SteadyAku47

8. Sevan Doraisamy SUARAM

9. Mohamed Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail

10. MAJU