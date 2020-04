KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association (PPPKAM) has proposed that tracking and tracing apps be used to facilitate the return journey of those ‘stranded’ in various parts of the country following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

PPPKAM president Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said the association has drawn up a standard operating procedure called - Reunite 2 to manage the before, during and after process of the reunion travel to ensure public safety.

“There have been tremendous successes with missions of bringing home and reuniting Malaysians stranded overseas. Unfortunately, the plight of our own population stranded within the country had glaringly been ignored.

“Hence, this proposal - Reunite 2 aims to share some ideas of the PPPKAM on possible strategies to reunite those who are displaced,” he said in a statement here today.

As for tracking and tracing, Dr Zainal Ariffiin said all applicants must agree to be closely monitored as it is mandatory to track the whereabouts of all persons under surveillance. Hence, approved travellers must download the app for tracking and tracing.

“All travellers with a smartphone should download and install a specified application, modified system, adapted from UKM AiRBOX Sense that will be able to track the locations of individuals under surveillance.

“Anyone without a smartphone will each be given a wearable tracker device such as a wrist band with QR codes. The total monitoring period is two weeks (14 days) from the date of arrival at the destination,” he said.

PPPKAM proposed that Covid-19 tests be made mandatory to allay fears of possible risks of transmission to the population at the destination as only those confirmed negative of the virus will be allowed to travel.

As for post-travel standard operating procedure, he said travellers involved in this operation will be subjected to two weeks of self-isolation after the screening is done to ensure they are negative for Covid-19.

“Phone calls can be made at any random time to check on the person being monitored as action will be taken on those who did not comply,” he said. — Bernama