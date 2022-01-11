Group submits memo to Najib’s over ‘one final EPF withdrawal’

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Muslim Consumer Association (PPIM) is urging the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to allow another round of withdrawal and have sought former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s help to convince the government to allow the withdrawal.

This was confirmed by Najib via a Facebook post.

“Today, I have received a memorandum from several NGO (Non-governmental organisations) representatives. The pandemic and the floods badly hit the Rakyat. I understand that some 50,000 people have signed this memorandum and I will do the best under my capacity,“ the former premier said.

Meanwhile, PPIM chairperson Nadzim Johan, who led a delegation of around 10 people, said the withdrawal was necessary as there are still contributors who are not able to find a stable job.

Last March, the government allowed the special withdrawal of EPF savings through the i-Sinar scheme to lessen the impact of the pandemic on those affected.

The government then announced a second withdrawal programme, the i-Citra scheme, last August.