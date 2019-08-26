Group to push for clean rivers, water sources

PETALING JAYA: There is a need for people and the government to come together and make serious efforts to clean up our rivers and water sources.

Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan said the group is setting up an organisation, called Save the Sea Private Limited, which aims to push for the cleaning up of rivers and water sources that are polluted with rubbish or plastic waste.

“We are proposing to clean up rivers of all garbage,” Tan told reporters after officiating the 9th Malaysian International Conference on Holistic Healing in Cancer 2019 on Saturday.

“Although it (Save the Sea Private Limited) is still in its early stages, we will discuss it (collaborative effort) with some international government administrations, and hopefully engage the Malaysian government soon.”

Tan shared that he has been scuba diving and snorkelling since 1985 and he was saddened with the state of the sea and ocean today, which is contaminated.

“Sometimes, we would bring the nets out on our (scuba) dives to clear away plastics and garbage we come across drifting in the sea. The water may look clear from above but we can see the rubbish when (we are) in the sea,” Tan said.

“This is prevalent everywhere in the world, where rubbish from the inland goes into the river, and eventually flows into the sea.”

In his special address, Tan said research has shown that vegetarian diets have many benefits.

“According to a publication by the American Institute of Cancer Research, a diet that is plant-based can help lower the risk of developing cancer,” he said.

He also spoke about the time the company brought McDonald’s to Malaysia, 40 years ago, which did not impress his mother, who is a staunch Buddhist.

“It was then that I promised her that I would not consume beef, which I have not eaten for 40 years. I have also switched to a vegetarian diet four years ago,” Tan said.

Tan said apart from conventional medicines, cancer treatment should incorporate a combination of alternative healing methods that heal people via a holistic approach.

“We should follow what our heart says and take complete responsibility of our bodies and health conditions,” he added.