KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Pemuda Ikatan Malaysia (DPIM) have suggested that the government give a one-off assistance of RM200 to food delivery riders in appreciation of their contributions.

DPIM chief, Shahir Adnan said the assistance was seen as apt because they were not categorised as e-hailing drivers, rendering them ineligible for the one-off payment of RM500 from the government to the other frontline workers.

‘’The group who work in the logistics sector such as delivering food are unsung heroes. They have to go out and expose themselves to the spreading Covid-19 to send food to us at home.

‘’As such, other than the suggestion that they be given a one-off payment of RM200 from the government, the companies concerned are also urged to give a bit of bonus to them and do not take back any bonus given to them during the Movement Control Order (MCO),’’ he told Bernama when contacted, today.

In addition, DPIM also urged the government to draw up a special legislation to look after the welfare of the group, and seek the co-operation of the Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Human Resources to act proactively to solve any problem they faced. — Bernama