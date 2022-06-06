Group urges govt to regulate e-hailing fares

PETALING JAYA: The consumer groups have urged the government to regulate e-hailing fares so that the service is more affordable, The Malaysian Insight reports.

They also recommended that the e-hailing companies cut the commissions they charge their drivers and provide more incentives for them.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) president Marimuthu Nadason said Grab – one of the most popular e-service providers – was charging its drivers a 20% commission.

He said this was tough on the drivers who had to pay for vehicle maintenance, licences, and fuel.

“It is not easy for the drivers. The service providers should just charge the drivers 10% (commission), then it will be profitable for them (the drivers).

“Due to this high commission, I heard many people don’t want to do Grab. Moreover, the cost of living has gone up. It’s getting difficult for them to cope,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He pointed out that the lack of drivers could be due to a lack of attractive incentives.

Recently, e-hailing fares were reported to have gone up 400% during peak hours.

Grab Malaysia said it had not made any changes to its fare structure.