Group wants Home Minister to address bail denial under Sosma

PETALING JAYA: A rights group has demanded that the government repeal the provision that denies bail under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) and restore the role of the magistrate in granting remand orders.

Malaysians Against Death Penalty and Torture (Madpet) pointed out that removing Section 13(1) of the law will allow the courts to decide whether or not to grant bail.

“It is absurd for someone charged with having in his possession a book to languish in prison without bail.

“Even after trial, when the accused is found not guilty and acquitted – the loss suffered from incarceration is not even compensated by the state,“ said Madpet spokesperson Charles Hector in a statement today.

In January 2020, then attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said the Federal Government was intent on amending Section 13(1) in March of that year. However, there was a change of government soon after.

It was reported that Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail indicated that the Act would not be reviewed.